IT may well only be September, but a seaside entertainment venue is already getting in the festive spirit after unveiling details of its seasonal show.

The West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, Clacton, in collaboration with AJL Theatrical, has announced its always-popular Christmas Show is set to return this year.

The magical alternative to panto, which will run for six performances, will boast music, dances comedy, and a “sprinkle of glitz and glamour.”

Rob Mitchell-Gears, theatre manager, said: “Each year the creative team challenge themselves to make the show bigger and better and each year I think we deliver that.

“Not everyone wants to see a pantomime, so we are proud to be able to offer something a little different for the Christmas period.

“We are immeasurably proud to announce the Christmas Show and we invite customers old and new to book their seats for the most magical of performances.”

Tickets for the Christmas Show, opening to theatregoers on December 15, cost £19 for adults or £17 for over 60s.

Group rates are also available through the venue box office and for every full-price-paying adult one child can enter for free.

To find out more information visit westcliffclacton.co.uk or call 01255 433344.