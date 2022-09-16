YOUNG troublemakers armed with eggs and an urge to launch them are causing concern among residents of an otherwise quaint and quiet seaside town.

Between 15 and 20 teenage boys were spotted congregating in the Connaught Avenue and Queen’s Road area of Frinton, at about 8pm on Wednesday night.

According to eyewitnesses, supermarket staff even pulled the shutters down on their stores because they did not trust the gang and were unsure of their intentions.

Reports suggest the egg-wielding youngsters, who are said to have looked about 15, had already been kicked out of one shop by workers due to causing trouble.

Newsquest

One Frinton resident, who was walking home with her boyfriend when she clocked the gang, said she was nearly knocked down by boys as they fled the scene.

“They got about three houses down from the Co-op car park and then they all raced back shouting ‘go, go, go’ and laughing,” she said, speaking anonymously.

“I jumped out the way as it was like a stampede. My boyfriend stood his ground but they weren't put off by him clearly seeing them and not being impressed.

“He moved his car because he didn't want it egged and they watched him and watched where he parked in the car park behind the flats - thankfully it wasn't egged.

“I did not see what they were doing but I saw them holding eggs and one was leaking through one of their fingers where it had smashed.

“There's little need for a large group of kids to have eggs upon their person, so I presumed anti-social behaviour of some kind would ensue.”

Nick Turner, Tendring councillor for Frinton, said more police were needed in the area in order to deter youngsters from causing trouble.

He said: “The simply answer is the police have abandoned Frinton and I have been shouting about this for two years.

“They know about these children but they are doing diddly squat about them. They are getting away with it and nobody stands up to them.

“I have not confronted this particular cohort of youths but I have others in the past. The town is being completely let down.”

Essex Police have been contacted for comment.