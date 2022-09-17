AN experienced vet has said it “feels amazing” to be just days away from the long-awaited opening of her very own surgery following years of hard work.

Dr April Young has been working as a qualified vet for more than ten years having trained at the Royal Veterinary College before graduating in 2011.

The animal expert’s most recent role was as clinical director at Kinfauns, in Little Clacton, but she announced last year she was embarking on her a new venture.

The Weeley Veterinary Centre, which she says will be a caring independent practice, will be able to welcome in its first animals from September 26.

April said: “It feels amazing to be just days from finally opening Weeley Veterinary Centre, following years in the making.

“I'm really proud of what we have achieved and so grateful to everyone who has played a part in getting me to this stage.

“We have a beautiful building and the most dedicated team I could ever have asked for.”

Designed by April, the project has seen a former family home in the village converted into a state-of-the-art veterinary facility.

Located in Colchester Road, the complex will offer a full range of services including consultations, operations, blood tests, urinalysis and ultrasound scanning.

In addition to these core services, April is trained to perform veterinary acupuncture, so will be also offering these sessions to the appropriate patients.

Above all else, however, April is most proud of the prospect of being able to offer pet owners the chance to lay their beloved animals to rest with dignity and privacy.

Since publicly announcing her new venture in 2021, April says she has been inundated with requests from pet owners keen to register to the centre.

She said: “There is a strong sense of community to this practice and I continue to be overwhelmed by the level of support we have been shown.

“I am incredibly grateful and I am excited to be joined by my fantastic colleagues to start serving the pet owners of Tendring from September 26.”

To find out more information about the Weeley Veterinary Centre visit facebook.com/weeleyvetcentre.