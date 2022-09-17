AHEAD of the Queen's funeral on Monday, many residents saddened by the news of her death will no doubt be wanting to honour her memory in their own way.

Below is a list of where you can pay your respects to Her Majesty in North Essex.

Colchester Council Books of Condolence

Town Hall – Monday to Saturday, 9am to 6pm,

Mercury Theatre – Monday to Sunday, 9am to 6pm.

St. Peter’s Church – Monday to Friday, 12pm to 2pm with a short service at 1pm. Saturday to Sunday, 9am to 6pm

The Books of Condolence will be open until the day after the funeral.

The books will later be stored in the town archives as a lasting memorial.

An online Book of Condolence will also be available at www.colchester.gov.uk/condolence

Tendring Council Books of Condolence

Books of Condolence are available at Clacton Town Hall, Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles and Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles leisure centres, until the day after the funeral.

The leisure centre books are available during usual opening hours.

The Clacton Town Hall book is open to the public from 9am-59m weekdays, and between 10am-4pm this weekend and on the day of the funeral (17-19 September).

People are invited to lay flowers on the grassed areas surrounding Clacton Town Hall, in tribute to The Queen, should they wish to do so.

These are taken in for safe keeping each evening, and will be removed the day after the funeral.