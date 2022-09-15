CLACTON could be one of the best places for a staycation this autumn thanks to predicted good weather.

Experts in the field of chance at LotteryCritic.com have analysed the probability of good weather throughout the UK this season.

They predict that Gillingham in Kent will have the best autumn with 122 sunshine hours, followed by Sittingbourne, which is expected to have a mean temperature of 11.9C.

Clacton came in third place in the study and is predicted to have just 54mm of rain during the autumn season, a mean temperature of 11.7C and 120 hours of sunshine.

Inverness in the Scottish Highlands places last in the study, with just 66 hours of predicted sunshine and a mean temperature of 7.8C.

Jason Smedley, owner of Clacton’s Royal Hotel, welcomed the findings of the research.

He said: I’ve always called Clacton the sunshine capital of the UK - and this study shows that if people want sunshine, come to Clacton.

“Our summer was dreadful – I think the cost-of-living crisis scared some and a lot of people were also going abroad this year.

“But October is phenomenal in terms of bookings – it’s going to be better than August was – so we’ve got something to look forward to.”