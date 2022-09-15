A TOP seaside chippy remains the ‘plaice’ to be after winning a prestigious newspaper award for an unprecedented third time.

The Golden Fillet, in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, has officially been announced as the winner of the Gazette’s Fish and Chip Award in North Essex.

The eatery, which has been serving traditional fish uppers, homemade pies and tasty beef burgers for more than two decades, secured the prize following a public vote.

Joe Cook, area manager of Herts and Essex Foods, which runs the chip shop, said, despite scooping the award twice before, this years’ win feels particularly special.

He said: “This award feels like the best award we have won yet after an eventful year with the fire, being shut for a while and then being under new ownership.

“It’s also amazing the fact we were up against 50 other shops and have won, so we are totally blown away by the support shown to us.

“We have the staff at the shop to thank as they are all outstanding in what they do and the new owners obviously take a lot of the credit too.

“Everyone has worked so hard and we have had a crazy summer. I just want to say thank you to all the customers that voted for us and for your continued support.”