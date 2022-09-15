PIP, Universal Credit and other benefit claimants expecting to receive payments on the day of the Queen’s funeral will be paid early, the government has announced.
Benefits and credits set to be paid on Monday 19 September will now be paid early after a national bank holiday was declared following the death of the Queen last week.
New DWP PIP and Universal Credit September payment date
Those expecting payments on Monday will now receive benefits and credits on Friday 16 September, the last working day before the bank holiday.
The Department for Work and Pensions and HM Revenue and Customs have put arrangements in place to ensure all benefits and credits due to be paid on this date.
Full list of DWP/HMRC payments affected
The full list of payments affected are:
- Attendance Allowance
- Carer’s Allowance
- Disability Living Allowance
- Employment and Support Allowance
- Income Support
- Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit
- Jobseeker’s Allowance
- Pension Credit
- Personal Independence Payment
- State Pension
- Universal Credit
- Child Benefit/Guardian’s Allowance
- Working Tax Credits
- Child Tax Credits
The early payments follow standard DWP and HMRC protocol that sees benefit and credit payment dates brought forward in line with national bank holidays.
