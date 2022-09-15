ELDERLY residents at care homes across Harwich and Dovercourt have paid tribute to the Queen.

Harwich Town Council has opened a Book of Condolence for residents across the area to pay tribute following the death of Her Majesty.

Mayor Ivan Henderson visited care homes and sheltered housing apartments in the towns on Monday and Tuesday, to give elderly residents the chance to sign the book of condolence.

It included Lime Court, Alexandra House, Don Thomson House, Belmans Court and Wimborne House care homes, as well as the Crooked Elms sheltered housing unit and the Rosebank Park retirement living complex.

Mr Henderson said: "It was a pleasure to see the residents and hear their memories of the Queen, and to give them a chance to sign the town's book of condolence.

"It was also wonderful to meet Peggy Wallington-Hayes, who was mayoress to councillor Gerald Wallington-Hayes in 1987/8, who is a resident at Lime Court.

"Many of the residents remembered the Queen's coronation as well as her previous visits to Harwich, including in the 1950s and when the Royal yacht Britannia's was at Parkeston."

Paying tribute to the Queen, one of the residents at Wimborne House said: "I would like to celebrate the humour of the Queen and have a tea party with marmalade sandwiches and drink team, as Paddington Bear did with the Queen at the Jubilee.

"A sad loss."

Another said: "Remembering a Queen who served us a throughout her glorious reign.

"May she rest in peace, so well earned and deserved.

"May the Lord bless her and in his safe hands.

"I'm 99 years old with so many lovely memories of her.

"God bless her."

An Alexandra House resident also praised the late queen for her dedication to duty.

"Her Majesty did lots of work for the Commonwealth," they said.

"As I think of our Queen, I am thankful for her sense of duty."

Another added: "What a wonderful Christian queen, who devoted her whole life."

"The Queen always smiled and had time to stay and talk," a third added.

"I think she was marvellous in every way."