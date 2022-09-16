A METALLY-ILL carer who stabbed his elderly mother to death in their home went without an effective mental health assessment for around three years, a report has found.

Mark Jozunas stabbed 78-year-old Valerie Jozunas at their home in Tye Green Wimbish, near Braintree, on March 1, 2020.

The 49-year-old was charged with her murder and jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years.

Jozunas died in HMP Chelmsford just over a year later with the report saying it is believed his death was by suicide.

Mark Jozunas was charged with murder in 2020 (Picture: Essex Police)

An independent investigation into the care and treatment of Mr Jozunas was subsequently commissioned.

A combined domestic homicide and safeguarding adults review made 12 recommendations based on its findings.

Mark, who had a history of mental illness, was the carer of his mother following her double hip replacement and follow-up surgery.

In July and August 2019, Valerie’s family expressed concerns regarding Mark’s deteriorating mental health, concerned their mother was effectively a prisoner in her own home.

The family raised these concerns through their GP and referrals were made to the mental health assessment service and adult social care, however, the report found the assessments were not “co-ordinated, timely or effective”.

In mid-February 2020, the GP wrote to the mental health provider, Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, requesting an urgent home visit for Mark.

On February 27, 2020, a psychosis team member attempted to contact Mark, without success.

The following day a community psychiatric nurse attempted another home visit but attended the wrong address and contact with Mark was not made. The plan was to follow this up the following week.

Just one day later, Jozunas’ neighbours called the police, and upon attending Valerie’s home address found her dead in a chair in the front room.

The report concluded: “Mark was left without an effective mental health assessment for around three years.

“When asked the family state they could not recall a time when they considered Mark’s mental health care to be effective.”

“Valerie and Mark relied on each other for care but due to Mark’s mental health issues and Valerie’s medical conditions and lack of mobility, they struggled.

“This caring relationship was never really understood because it was not assessed. This left both Valerie and Mark without the support they obviously needed.”

The report detailed 12 recommendations to the various bodies following the investigation.

It said the Essex Safeguarding Adults Board should seek assurance from all partners that there is an understanding of the requirement of carer assessments and that these are effectively undertaken.

It also went on to add: “EPUT and Essex Adult Social Care should develop closer working relationships, in particular undertaking coordinated assessments working towards joint care planning and provide a progress update to ESAB.

“EPUT and their commissioners should review their current policies and procedures in relation to domestic abuse and coercive control and provide evidence that this is embedded in their training and practice.”

EPUT said its quality of care "fell short" in a statement following the investigation.

Chief Executive of EPUT Paul Scott said: “Our deepest sympathies remain with the family and loved ones of Mark and Valerie Jozunas following their loss.

“The quality of care Mark received fell short at a time when he needed it most and for that we offer our sincere apologies.

“We are committed to learning from this tragic incident and since 2020 have made widespread improvements to ensure people experiencing mental health crisis have multiple ways to access 24-hour urgent support and appropriate ongoing care.”