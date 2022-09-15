RESIDENTS have vowed to “take matters into their own hands” if police officers do not do more to crack down on criminals raiding their vehicles.

Motorists living in Holland Road, Vista Road, Thoroughgood Road, and Skelmersdale Road in Clacton say their cars are being regularly targeted by opportunist crooks.

One of the most recent break-ins came on Friday night before two neighbours fell victim to a similar vehicle ransacking at about 9pm on Sunday.

According to information sent to the Gazette, at least six other vehicles parked in the same areas were also broken into by who residents believe is the same culprit.

One woman, who has taken it upon herself to raise awareness on behalf of the community, has said the issue has become particularly problematic more recently.

She said: “It has been a problem for a few months but it has become bad in the last month or so - it had never happened before and I am sure it is just one person.

“They always just take spare change, expensive sunglasses and Sat Navs, and they go through bags left in the cars looking for cash.

“After posting about it I have had others inbox me saying they had their cars done too. They always leave the doors open so they don’t make a noise when leaving.

“They carry a torch and we found a bag outside our house with carrier bags in it, which I assume he uses to fill up with his stolen goods, if needed.”

She has now hinted at taking action herself after Essex Police officers reportedly said they would likely not be able to investigate due to a lack of evidence.

She said: “It is getting out of hand now so we may need to form a group and deal with this ourselves – we may end up taking matters into our own hands.

“If the police cannot do anything then we will try and find them ourselves because there are so many angry residents in Clacton, it is becoming a joke.

“The police need to be driving the streets at night more so [these crooks] know there is police around. I have lived in Clacton for many years, but it’s never been this bad.”

Essex Police bosses have now said they will always explore every avenue when attempting to solve a crime.

A spokesman said: "We record all crimes and will allocate a level of investigation against each crime type.

"In reviewing each report, the information is checked for investigative opportunities which could consist of CCTV, dashcam footage and forensics etc and these opportunities are followed up.

"We speak to victims of crime to help piece together what happened and will approach witnesses either directly or indirectly through appeals.

"It is only when all reasonable lines of enquiries are exhausted that a case is closed, but it can always be reopened and reviewed when any new information or evidence comes to light.

"We’d ask the community to support us and our investigations and to pass on any information they may have.

"We’d ask residents to check their CCTV, doorbell footage and dash cams, even if they haven’t been victim of a crime, to see if they have captured anything that may help our investigations.

"f you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

"Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively, you can call us on 101. In an emergency always call 999.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact independent charity on Twitter at @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

"Please quote any reference you have when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."