AN event is set to take place young people who are considering their options after recently leaving school.

Several school leavers enrolment days have been organised by Nova Training in Clacton in which apprenticeship training will be offered to students.

Courses and training will be offered to students aged 16 to 18 in fields including retail and customer service, business administration and motor vehicles.

The event will run several days from Thursday, September 15 to Friday, September 30 at different times in Oxford Road, Clacton

For more information and to book your place visit bit.ly/3eNfLue.

If you are unable to book any of the allocated times email info@novatraining.co.uk or call 01206 562 657 for assistance.