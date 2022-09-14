MOST services across Tendring Council will close on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as a mark of respect.

Only critical and emergency out-of-hours services will run on Monday, 19 September, as the nation stops to pay its respects to the late Queen.

Leisure centres will close for the day, as will the council’s receptions; however, Clacton Town Hall will remain open from 10am-4pm to allow people to sign the Book of Condolence.

Waste collections, including garden waste, will be made, but the council’s contracted Veolia staff will pause collections during the national silence held as part of the funeral service.

Services already booked at the council’s Weeley Crematorium will proceed as planned. The Crematorium team will work with any family that wishes to reschedule or to adapt their ceremony in some way to reflect the sad loss of Her Majesty.

Neil Stock, coucnil leader, said pausing services was the right thing to do.

“As a nation – indeed, as a global community – we have all come together at this moment of mourning to grieve together, and this will be particularly felt on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral,” Cllr Stock said.

“By pausing our work for a day we too can be part of that moment and collectively pay our respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who served us for an incredible 70-year reign and an even longer period of public service.”

Books of Condolence remain available for people to sign at Clacton Town Hall between 9am-5pm this week, and 10am-4pm at the weekend; and at Dovercourt Bay and Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles leisure centres during normal opening hours. These will remain open until the end of Tuesday, 20 September.

People can also leave floral tributes up until this date, should they wish to do so, on the grassed areas at Clacton Town Hall. These are collected in daily for safekeeping.

Urgent issues will still be dealt with on the day of the funeral, and in an emergency residents can contact the council’s Control Centre on 01255 222022, available 24/7.