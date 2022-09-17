The chance to own a pub may be an aspiration for some, and if you're in Essex there are seven for sale currently if you were interested.

Pubs in England and Wales have had a hard time of it in the last couple of decades, with record numbers closing.

BBC News reported back in July this year that the number of pubs fell to 39,970 which is 7,000 less than the number open in 2012.

If you wanted to restore a local pub to its community then here are the seven currently on sale at Rightmove.

7 pubs for sale in Essex

Pub on Main Road, Chelmsford

The pub on Main Road, Chelmsford (Rightmove)

Full address: Main Road, Chelmsford, Essex, CM1

Asking price: £795,000

This pub is located in a residential suburb of Chelmsford, which is described on its Rightmove page as a "Notable roadside property on corner plot".

It has a car park which could fit 13 vehicles, a rear garden and a freehold purchase option is available.

See the full listing on the Rightmove website here.

Pub on Bank Street, Braintree

Pub on Bank Street, Braintree (Rightmove)

Full address: Bank Street, Braintree, Essex, CM7

Asking price: £550,000

This pub on Bank Street in Braintree is described as being in a "prime and prominent position" in the town centre and is a Grade-II listed public house.

It contains a bar & games room, a rear trade patio, three bedrooms and the potential to add a food offering.

See the full listing on the Rightmove website here.

White Horse, Harlow

White Horse in Harlow (Rightmove)

Full address: 155 Potter Street, Harlow CM17 9AN

Asking price: £500,000

The White Horse is a freehold public house with vacant possession and is located on the main road in a built-up area.

On the Rightmove website, it says: "Comprising of a two storey detached property of brick construction under a pitched slate roof with textured external elevations.

"Current planning use is for a public house but the opportunity allows for alternative uses subject to planning consent."

See the full listing on the Rightmove website here.

Queen Victoria, Maldon

Queen Victoria, Maldon (Rightmove)

Full address: The Street, Woodham Walter, Maldon, England, CM9 6RF

Asking price: £450,000

The Queen Victoria is described as a detached pub "in an attractive village setting" which has gardens and a trade car park.

It has two bars, a dining area and three bedrooms, along with a trade kitchen with scope for an enhanced food offer.

See the full listing on the Rightmove website here.

New Bell Inn, Harwich

The New Bell Inn (Rightmove)

Full address: New Bell Outpart Eastward, Harwich, CO12 3EN

Asking price: £350,000

This restored and refurbished pub is a three-storey building under a pitch slate roof with adjoining rear extensions.

It has split trade areas for a bar, restaurant and patio garden, as well as two refurbished apartments with four bedrooms in total.

Externally the property provides 5 car parking spaces, an outside seating area and a boathouse.

See the full listing on the Rightmove website here.

The Rose Inn

The Rose Inn (Rightmove)

Full address: Burnham Road, Southminster, Essex, CM0 7BL

Asking price: £250,000

The Rose Inn is a detached pub which has two bars and a large garden.

It has a two-bedroom accommodation and has potential for alternative uses.

Unconditional offers are being sought for this commercial property.

See the full listing on the Rightmove website here.

The Old Crown

The Old Crown (Rightmove)

Full address: Lodge Road, Messing, Colchester CO5 9TU

Asking price: £90,000

The Old Crown is a Grade II Listed 17th-century two-storey semi-detached property, which has three internal dining areas and a public bar.

It is described as ideal for an experienced chef/proprietor.

The Rightmove page says: "A traditional timber framed building with three front bay windows, provides both trade and ancillary accommodation over the ground floor with a large owner’s flat across the first floor."

See the full listing on the Rightmove website here.