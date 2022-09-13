A COUNCIL leader has recalled the experience of receiving an honour from the Queen.

Tendring Council boss Neil Stock was listed in the Queen’s New Year’s honours in 2017 for his services to local government.

Mr Stock said he was proud and surprised when he received the official letter.

He said: “Honestly looking back I thought it was a letter from the tax office and I was quite shocked, it was one of the highlights of my life and very humbling.

“At the time leading Tendring Council was very difficult, we had different challenges like restoring Jaywick and I was also appointed chairman of the Essex Leaders and Chief Executive’s group, so I was very busy.”

Mr Stock received the honour from the then Prince Charles, who stood in for the Queen to present the honour.

Mr Stock was pleasantly surprised at the level of interest the now King took in his role as a councillor.

He added: “The whole ceremony was breathtaking and hugely nerve-wracking.

"The then-prince was incredibly charming and we had a quick chat about the council.”

Mr Stock said the Queen’s death was especially painful as she had been such a calming presence for everyone.

He added that he is sure King Charles will "fill her shoes admirably".