NHS patients in north Essex are facing severe disruptions as GP practices are set to close for the Queen’s funeral.

A number of hospital appointments have been called off across England due to the announcement of a bank holiday on Monday as part of the Day of National Mourning.

As a result, NHS hospitals in England have been urged to contact all patients with appointments on Monday, whether or not their appointment has been postponed.

Some hospitals have said they will be operating as usual, while others have said that they will postpone some non-urgent appointments.

Hospital trusts are expected to make their own decisions around appointments based on local staffing levels and whether or not local transport will mean patients and staff are unable to attend.

NHS officials in North East Essex and Suffolk said that its GP practices are closing on the day.

A spokesman said: “GP practices will be closed on bank holiday Monday, September 19 for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

“If you have an appointment booked for that day you will be contacted to reschedule.

“If you use repeat prescription medicine, please check you will have enough to last.”

A letter sent by NHS England officials on Monday told health leaders to ensure there was “sufficient” out-of-hours cover as GPs close on Monday.

It also asked for scheduled Covid booster care home visits to be carried out as planned, and “strongly” encouraged clinics due that day to stay open.

A spokesperson for the NHS in England said: “As with any bank holiday, NHS staff will work to ensure that urgent and emergency services, including urgent dental and GP appointments, are available, and patients will be contacted by their local trusts, if necessary, regarding their existing appointments.

“Covid vaccination services, particularly in care homes, are being asked to continue their work given the importance of protecting people ahead of winter and the public should access NHS services in the usual way, including through 111 online or 999 in an emergency.”