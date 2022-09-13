SENSELESS vandals have been slammed for “creating distrust and fear” among a seaside community after dousing a promenade public toilet block in paint.

Rest room facilities in Brighton Road, Holland-on-Sea, are understood to have been targeted by a gang of mindless hooligans overnight on Saturday.

In photos seen by the Gazette, the building’s external walls were left covered in white and grey paint and the large tins which housed the substance were discarded nearby.

The two-dimensional female figure located on the women’s side of the toilet block, near King’s Parade, was also torn off.

Newsquest

Tony Anderson, 59, who has lived in Clacton since 1987 and loves the area, was left disappointed when he was confronted with the mess during his Sunday stroll.

He said: “Vandalism lowers the look and atmosphere for all of us, creating distrust and fear and anti-social people like this should be punished properly.

“It is hard to be sure of their motivations as they did not write anything as such, they just threw paint on the male sign and tore off the female one.

“There seems to be many opinions on the vandalism, ranging from mindless vandalism to gender protest, but I have no idea personally.

“I was saddened to see the vandalism, obviously, but I am more concerned that if this is a gender protest, the council will overreact by removing the block altogether.”

Michael Talbot, Tendring councillor responsible environment, stressed vandalism in any form was deplorable and revealed revamps plans for the block will now be accelerated.

He said: “Mindless acts such as these show a real lack of respect for the community the vandals live in, with a small minority making life that much less enjoyable for the rest of society.

“Our team has cleared most of the vandalism, and we will bring forward our existing plans for redecoration of the site.”