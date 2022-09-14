CLACTON Pier is set to show its support for the Armed Forces by providing free access to some of its attractions.
There will be free unlimited rides for up to four people through use of special family wristbands.
Military vehicles will also line-up at the entrance to the pier with an opportunity for photographs.
The offer is open to all serving members and veterans on production of a valid service ID or a DDS official veterans discount card.
Wristbands will be eligible for all rides except the big wheel and go-karts.
Serving members and veterans can use these wristbands on Saturday, September 18, and Sunday, September 19.
