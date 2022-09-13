OWNERS have been left outraged after callous vandals smashed more than 30 beach huts during a wrecking spree.

Yobs targeted the huts in Holland-on-Sea on Saturday night.

Numerous huts were broken in to while others were left damaged, some with fire damage.

Beverly, who runs hire company Beach Hut Dev, said: “Although my huts were not destroyed, it doesn’t make me feel any better.

“Occasionally, you get broken into or the hut gets vandalised but never on this scale.

“I lived in Holland-on-Sea for seven years and I never saw anything like this.

“I’m so disgusted by these actions, it is so unusual.

“It’s absolutely pointless and unnecessary.”

She said that internal damage to some huts included pillows being ripped up, toasters and cookers being smashed as well as cupboard doors being pulled from their hinges. Ward councillor Andy Baker hit out at “mindless vandals” for the trail of destruction.

“Who would ever want to do anything like this?” he added.

Alex Porter, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said vandals such as these had the potential to impact upon the community.

“We received reports over the weekend that up to 30 beach huts had been vandalised in the Holland-on-Sea area,” he said.

“Swift action by the Clacton and Holland-on-Sea Beach Hut Association meant that by the time of our inspection just two days later most of the damage had already been repaired, or at least secured, on the vast majority of huts.

“This emphasises the value that beach hut associations can bring, and as always we will continue to work closely with these groups to ensure our seafronts and beach huts continue to serve our community.

“The strong relationship held by the beach hut association and its members, and its links to us, mean that despite the efforts of these vandals – which could erode our faith in our communities – we can respond resolutely to such actions.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the incidents, is asked to call Essex Police on 101.