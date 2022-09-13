A FLOOD alert has been issued for the Essex coastline.

The alert, issued by Flood Information Service, covers the area from Clacton to St Peters Flat, including the Colne and Blackwater estuaries.

The alert also covers Jaywick, Brightlingsea, Mersea Island, Heybridge and Maldon.

The service said: “This message has been issued because some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 1.30pm and 3.30pm today, Tuesday September 13.

“Tides are expected to be higher than usual, due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides.

“Clacton Promenade, Lee-over-Sands and Brightlingsea sea front may see some wave overtopping and spray.

“The Strood at Mersea Island, Coast Road and car parks on the front at West Mersea, and the Hythe and Promenade at Maldon may be flooded.

“Take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

“We are monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate. We will update this message by 5pm today, Tuesday September 13."

The detailed forecast for those that use it is for a peak level at Clacton of 2.99 mAODN at 2:30pm, Tuesday 13th September, which is 0.34m above tide tables.

The wind forecast is Force 4, north-easterly. (mAODN is height above average sea level, for more info refer to local tide tables).