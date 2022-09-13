A DRINK driver who damaged a BMW she took without permission has been banned from driving.

Jadie Bond took the BMW 1 Series from an address in Clacton on August 7 before heading towards Colchester.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard the 25-year-old eventually came to a halt in Memorial Way, Colchester, after a collision.

She was then breathalysed and found to have 42mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Bond, of Magdalen Green, Colchester, admitted taking a vehicle without consent, drink-driving, driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence.

She was ordered to undertake 100 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for a year.