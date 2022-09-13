PARENTS and carers looking to secure their child a place at a preferred high school for next year are being encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible.

Essex County Council’s secondary school application portal for September 2023 is now officially open and will continue to be accessible until October 31.

Submissions made after this period will still be considered, but only once the outcomes of the ‘on-time’ applications have been determined.

Parents and carers of Year 6 students have, therefore, been warned applying after the deadline could reduce their chances of securing a spot at their first-choice school.

Tony Ball, Essex councillor responsible for education excellence, lifelong learning and employability, has now called for applications to be sent sooner rather than later.

He said “Applying for secondary school is a big step for parents and marks an exciting and important milestone in a child’s life.

“Last year we were able to offer 94 per cent of pupils their parents’ first or second preference of secondary school.

“This impressive figure shows our commitment to investing in school places across Essex.

“We’re keen to maintain our excellent record but can only do this if parents complete their child’s secondary school place application correctly and by the deadline.”

Visit essex.gov.uk/admissions to submit an application.