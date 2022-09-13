A CARING youngster has put her artistic talents on show to pay tribute to the Queen.

Paige Smith, ten, of Clacton, has drawn a poster in memory of Queen Elizabeth, thanking the monarch for her service.

The poster includes a short message with drawings of the Royal family.

Paige’s grandmother Karen Heley, was proud of her granddaughter’s work.

She said: “It was quite upsetting for our family, I’m 57 so the Queen has been here for my whole life.

“Paige was with her mum and when she found out about the news.

Creative - Paige's poster commemorating the Queen.

"She went straight to her room and worked on the poster for four hours.

“She’s a very thoughtful and smart girl with a lot of hobbies, even at her tender age she takes an interest in the news and often talks about public affairs.”

Paige is often taught about the Queen at her school, Whitehall Academy, which is creating a display of pupils' drawings to commemorate the Queen's death.

Karen added: “I went to a street party when we lived in Thorpe for the Queen’s Jubilee and got a mug with her face on it.

“I think King Charles will be fantastic. He’s got big shoes to fill but I think he’ll be excellent.”