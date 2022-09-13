CEREMONIES have taken place across Tendring to proclaim Charles III as King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
God Save the King was heard for the first time in 70 years as the national anthem was sung following proclamations in Frinton, Clacton and Brightlingsea.
The former Prince of Wales has visited Tendring on a number of occasions, including to Walton-on-Naze Coastguard HQ in May 1989.
He also visited Mistley to look round Quayside Maltings in 1997 and 2004.
He was visiting in his role of president of The Prince’s Foundation for the Built Environment.
The redevelopment of the Grade ll Victorian High Street maltings was a regeneration project supported by The Prince’s Regeneration Through Heritage Initiative.
He was welcomed back to Mistley to see how the project is developing and was greeted by crowds of supporters lining the route.
