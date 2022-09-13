ESSEX mechanics will down tools out of respect to the Queen as the nation comes together to mourn her death during a state funeral.
Kwik Fit centres in the likes of Clacton, Colchester, Maldon, Basildon and Braintree, will close on Monday as a show of respect as Her Majesty is laid to rest.
The decision by the car repair company, which will resume normal operations the following day, comes after the declaration of a bank holiday.
Roger Griggs, communications director at Kwik Fit, said: “We are closing to enable all our colleagues to join their family and friends in paying their final respects.”
