ESSEX mechanics will down tools out of respect to the Queen as the nation comes together to mourn her death during a state funeral.

Kwik Fit centres in the likes of Clacton, Colchester, Maldon, Basildon and Braintree, will close on Monday as a show of respect as Her Majesty is laid to rest.

The decision by the car repair company, which will resume normal operations the following day, comes after the declaration of a bank holiday.

Roger Griggs, communications director at Kwik Fit, said: “We are closing to enable all our colleagues to join their family and friends in paying their final respects.”