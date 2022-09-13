THE Queen wished Clacton a happy birthday as the town celebrated its 150th anniversary last year.

The Clacton 150 Project Team at Tendring Council wrote to Queen Elizabeth II to inform her of the occasion, and the programme of events and activities planned to commemorate it.

Buckingham Palace sent a response which detailed how Her Majesty had been interested to learn about the history of the town and how it developed.

The letter, sent from the Loyal Greetings Officer at the Palace, added: “In return, The Queen sends her best wishes to all concerned for a most successful and enjoyable programme of events celebrating this significant milestone in the history of Clacton.”

Alex Porter, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said it was a real honour for the Queen to acknowledge Clacton in this way.

Clacton Pier has paid its own tribute to Her Majesty on its large screen at the front of the attraction this week.

Its lighting will remain purple through to the end of the period of official mourning.

The pier’s directors have decided that it will be closing on the day of the funeral on Monday, September 19, and will reopen the following day.

A special message was put out on the attraction’s social media.

It said: “For the last seven decades you have been devoted to a life of public service, our rock, our strength, our Queen.”

Director Bill Ball said: “She meant so much to so many people around the world and we have lost someone who embodied the very spirit of service and duty,” he added. “We owe her a great deal.”