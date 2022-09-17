MORE than 700 adorable dogs in north and mid Essex are currently without a home, according to data published as part of a heart-breaking study.
Puppy Hero carried out an investigation as part of Responsible Dog Ownership Month to establish which areas of the country have the most dogs in need of adoption.
Using the RSPCA’s search system, the researchers found 204 rescue dogs are currently staying in shelters in Colchester, 302 in Braintree, and 202 in Maldon.
In both Colchester and Braintree, the most common breed of dog in need of rehoming was the French Bulldog, with 82 currently up available for adoption.
Maldon’s most discarded breed, on the other hand, is sadly the cockapoo, with 36 curly-haired pooches currently on the lookout for a loving new home.
A spokesman for Puppy Hero said: “While the UK is a very animal-loving nation, the current cost of living crisis has forced owners to rehome their beloved pets.
“With an estimated 660,000 dogs being rehomed each year, the numbers are expected to rise, but rescue centres don’t have the capacity to cope with this increase.”
To find out more information about the study and to view the full fundings visit puppyhero.com/how-to-choose-the-right-dog-breed.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel