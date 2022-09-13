NORTH Essex residents have paid tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, who has been described as an “amazing and wonderful woman” following her death.

The country’s long-serving monarch died at the age of 96 on Thursday in Balmoral following an unrivalled 70 year reign.

Her death has been felt with terrific sadness by millions of people throughout the world, many of whom have

The news of Her Royal Highness’ passing has also sent shockwaves throughout north Essex, an area of the county she visited on several occasions.

Many residents from have now paid tribute to the Queen after the Gazette opened an online Book of Condolence.

Krzysztof Gorka said: “I will remember her for her smile and elegance. She was an extraordinary Queen, she will be missed, no one will replace her.”

Angela Harbach was devastated after hearing of the death of the country’s figurehead.

She said: “The Queen was an amazing and wonderful woman. It broke my heart when I heard about her death. Your Majesty, you are with your Prince. R.I.P.”

Louise Thompson also remembered Her Majesty, who has been succeeded by her son King Charles III.

She added: “Beautiful lady and always smiling - she has done so much. She will truly be missed.”