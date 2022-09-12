A POLICE boss has moved to reassure the public following a murder, saying such incidents do not reflect the true spirit of the Colchester community.

Essex Police were called to Distillery Lane, in Colchester, shortly before 2am this morning after a man reportedly sustained serious injuries.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services personnel who attended the scene, the man was sadly declared dead before forensics officers examined the area.

Following his death, the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate launched a major murder investigation but so far no arrests have been made.

Members of the public have, therefore, been urged to take as many precautions as possible for their own safety, as the suspect remains at large.

Newsquest

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, who is the Colchester district commander, has now addressed the murder investigation a bid to relieve any public panic.

He said: "We know incidents such as this will naturally cause concern within the community.

“Thankfully, these incidents are extremely rare and do not show the Colchester community spirit that I know as district commander.

READ MORE: Colchester Murder: Councillor urges people to be cautious in hours of darkness

“Over the weekend, we saw the community in Colchester coming together at various events to commemorate Her Majesty The Queen and to celebrate the King.

“These events showed the true spirit of Colchester.”

Chief Inspector Huddleston, who has now urged anyone with information to contact the police, has reassured residents in Hythe they are in safe hands.

Newsquest

“We work along with all our partners to ensure Colchester is a safe place to live, work and visit,” he added.

“We will have policing presence in the Hythe area and indeed throughout the community in the coming days in order to reassure our residents.

“Those officers are there for you, so if anyone has concerns, please speak to them and they will be happy to help you.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who has information on the incident but has not yet spoken to us to please get in touch."

To submit any information to Essex Police call 101 citing incident number 82 or 12 September or visit essex.police.uk.