AN out of control bonfire has completely destroyed a garden shed and badly damaged two other structures.

Firefighters were called to Coppins Road, Clacton, shortly after 12pm today after receiving concerns reports of a raging inferno at a property.

Upon arrival crews were confronted with a bonfire which had spread to a neighbouring garden, engulfing a shed, greenhouse and outbuilding.

The fast-acting firefighters managed to extinguish the fire by just after 12:30pm, but unfortunately the shed could not be saved, despite their best efforts.

As a result of the blaze, which may have spread due to the dryness of the ground, the greenhouse and outbuilding were also left badly damaged.

Brenden Cardy, acting watch manager at Clacton Fire Station, has now urged people to refrain from starting fires during the hot weather.

He said: “While summer weather provides the perfect opportunity to have a bonfire, we’re strongly discouraging people from having any kinds of fires at the moment.

“Despite some rainfall in the past week, the ground across Essex remains extremely dry which means fires can spread easily and quickly.”

To find out more information about fire safety or to book to have a smoke alarm installed in your home visit essex-fire.gov.uk.