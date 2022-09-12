THE new king has been proclaimed at ceremonies across north Essex.

Dignitaries and residents paid their respects to the late Queen before the proclamation of King Charles III.

Harwich mayor Ivan Henderson made an official proclamation at the Mayor’s Garden in Dovercourt.

A large crowd gathered for the ceremony following a procession from the Park Pavilion to the garden on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Henderson said: “It was a coming together for the people of Harwich to lay flowers and pay their respects to the Queen and to proclaim the new king.

Steve Brading

“Our town feels it has a very close connection with the Queen, especially following her visit in 2004.”

The garden was also designated for the laying of floral tributes to the Queen.

Peter Harris, chairman of Tendring Council, also made proclaimed the King during a ceremony on the steps of Clacton Town Hall on Sunday afternoon.

He said: “It is with deep sadness and regret that we received news of the death of our longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, but we also now welcome the accession of a new King.

“On behalf of Tendring Council, I express our sorrow at the Queen’s passing, and I know our residents will feel the same way, and I also express my condolences to Queen Elizabeth II’s family.”

There were also proclamation events held in Brightlingsea and Manningtree on Sunday.