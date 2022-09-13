A CHURCH service commemorating the Queen is set to take place and residents are invited to pay their respects and share anecdotes.

The service will take place at St George’s Church in Great Bromley on Sunday.

During the service, attendees will pray, sing hymns, give their thoughts on the Queen and share personal stories.

Great Bromley Parish Council is helping the church organise the event and has invited councillors to attend.

Fred Nicholls, chairman of Great Bromley Parish Council, said: “We have invited some county councillors, a few district councillors and all parish councillors as well as residents from surrounding villages.

“When the Queen died we lowered our Union Jack flag to half-mast. We have also made a book of condolences available for everyone to sign.”

Mr Nicholls and his family have also had a personal experience with the Queen, as his son Paul was awarded with the Queen’s Police Medal in 2015.

He added: “Paul was awarded the medal for his work in training of police dogs, he was a dog handler for Essex Police.

“My wife and I accompanied him to Buckingham Palace and it was an honour to be there.”

The commemoration service will take place on Sunday, September 18, at 6.30pm.

