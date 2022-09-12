A RACKET marathon has raised cash to help a Ukrainian refugee.

The racketlon tournament was hosted at the University of Essex and eight people from Wivenhoe and surrounding areas took part in the tournament.

Each participant took part in table tennis, badminton, squash and tennis against each other for about five hours.

A total of £335 was raised for a Ukrainian refugee's family.

Yuliia recently arrived in Wivenhoe from Nova Kharkovka where her family stayed behind in difficult circumstances under the Russian occupation.

They need all the help they can get and the money will be sent to Ukraine where to purchase medical supplies and necessities.

To donate or help out Ukrainian refugees visit www.gov.uk/government/news/ukraine-what-you-can-do-to-help.