SKINNY dippers enjoyed the sea whilst raising money for charities at an annual event.

Clacton saw the Great East Skinny Dip take over a section of the beach on Saturday, September 10.

After a minute’s silence in memory of our late Queen, 80 daring dippers stripped off their clothes and plunged into the sea to raise money for Mid and North East Essex Mind mental health charity.

Stuart Hamilton, one of the organisers of the event, said: “We would like to thank Tendring Council and the Clacton seafront team for all of their help in putting this on and the people of Clacton for their good humour and encouragement on the day.

“So far, we have raised over £500 for Mind with more pledges coming in all the time. This is the second year the event has been in Clacton and it looks like it is going to be an annual fixture on the calendar.”

The event is part of the Great British Skinny Dip held by British Naturism all over the country, to raise awareness of naturism and to raise money for mental health charities.

It started in 2016 and has expanded from one event to dozens being organised around Britain.

The Great East Skinny Dip had six dippers in 2019 and expanded to 40 when it moved to Clacton for 2021, by 2022 this had reached 80.

At first passers-by were transfixed not knowing what to think, but eventually they were applauding and shouting encouragement. Lots of spectators promised that they would be joining in next year.

Anna, a dipper from Ruislip added: “I came along hoping that I would have the courage to go through with it. Everyone was so supportive and friendly; in the end it was incredible.

“It felt so free and liberating I’ve already put it in my diary for next year.”

The Great East Skinny Dip is set to take place in September next year.

For more information on this event visit bit.ly/3Djz9t4.