THE Waverley paddle steamer is set on course to return to Clacton later this month.

Timetables have been announced and bookings are being taken for voyages on the last remaining seagoing passenger-carrying vessel of its kind in operation.

Seven dates are scheduled when Waverley will be docking at the end of the town’s pier as part of its 75th anniversary programme.

These begin on Sunday September 24 with the last taking place on Thursday October 6 with a range of sailings lined-up for passengers to enjoy.

These include cruising the River Orwell, the Thames through Tower Bridge, the River Blackwater, and the River Stour.

The in-house team at Clacton Pier has carried out a number of important repairs to the berthing arm to accommodate the trips.

These involved replacing a metal cleat that was ripped off in October 2018 when the vessel last docked at the pier, as well as securing two wooden fenders to the arm.

Pier director Billy Ball said he was delighted to be able to support Waverley’s Diamond Jubilee programme.

“Having vessels pick up passengers from the berthing arm takes us right back to the early beginnings of the attraction 150 years ago,” he said.

“We have worked closely with the Waverley team to ensure that everything is in place for its welcome return on September 24. It will be a fantastic sight to see her back again.”

The vessel had to be withdrawn from service in May 2019 after its operators needed to raise £2.3 million to replace its boilers.

A successful appeal secured the money for replacements and Waverley was due back in 2020 but the pandemic and staffing issues scuppered those plans.

Tim Wardley, chairman of the National Piers Society with a 30-year association with Waverley, said: "I am very grateful to Clacton Pier for making this happen as our Diamond Jubilee celebrations would not have been the same without calling at Clacton. “There is such rich history behind vessels docking at the pier and the sailings are a boost to the seaside economy.”

For further information and to book a cruise go to waverleyexcursions.co.uk/book.