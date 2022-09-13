MEMBERS of a horticultural group have expressed their delight after winning awards at an annual competition.

Weeley in Bloom retained the silver gilt award and also won the gold award for its Queen’s Platinum Jubilee displays at this year’s Anglia in Bloom competition.

The competition has been held virtually for the past two years and Weeley in Bloom was excited to welcome judges back.

Angela Barnes, treasurer at Weeley in Bloom said: “It’s lovely to be judged in person again after lockdown and it was really nice to show the judges around.

“More than 170 people were there at the award ceremony and it’s really encouraging when residents praise us for our work.”

Weeley in Bloom first won the silver gilt award in 2019 and its retention of the award means the group can pursue the gold award next year.

For the Queen’s Jubilee presentation, Weeley in Bloom went with the platinum theme of purple and white flowers throughout the village.

It produced three circular boards painted white and purple and placed them outside the fire station, ambulance station and former Weeley Council offices.

Weeley in Bloom also has community initiatives such as litter picking every two months in collaboration with McDonald’s.

For more information visit weeleyinbloom.co.uk/.