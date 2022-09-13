AN AUTHOR is set to publish a book on the history of a historic bowling alley that was recently demolished.

Steven Walker, of Walton, has written a book covering the Walton Pier Bowl and aims to preserve the memories the busy venue held for residents.

Families across Tendring have contributed their personal stories in memory of the Ten Pin bowling club.

Steven said: “It’s important to record and preserve information about our town for future generations and historic research.

“It was a hub of social activity and popular special events, at least five couples met there and went on to marry.

“The book will form part of the local historical archive and be available in Walton Library.

“The money raised from sales will help support vulnerable families and children many of whom are facing food and fuel poverty now but which is going to get much worse later this year, as the cost of living crisis worsens”

The book is set to be launched at Walton Pier next to the new bowling lanes and will be available to purchase for £7.50 as a charity fundraiser for Walton Foodbank.

Residents have been invited to attend the book launch on Sunday, October 1, at 6pm.