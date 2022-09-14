A ROAD is set to close for nearly two weeks.

John Street in Brightlingsea will be closing from its junction with High Street to its junction with Margaret Close.

The closure is scheduled to commence on October 3 and will last for 12 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while cable works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

An alternative route is available via High Street, Richard Avenue, Edward Avenue, John Street and vice versa.