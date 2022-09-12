Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal Home who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Storm

Storm (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Eight years old

Breed - Labrador cross

Colour - Black

Storm came into the care of Danaher Animal Home after her owner passed away and she is now looking for a home of her own.

She has previously only lived with a single owner and can be unsure of loud and unpredictable noises. Due to this she is looking for a quieter home where she can bond with a couple of people and enjoy nice long walks.

Alongside this she is fully housetrained, knows lots of tricks and walks well on a lead.

If you want to adopt Storm you can see their full profile here.

Petal

Petal (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tortoiseshell

Petal is a young cat who was found abandoned, and is now looking for somewhere to call home.

She is full of energy and would love to play. As she is still a young cat a home with children who are eight years old plus might work.

Petal could also potentially live with a friendly dog.

If you want to adopt Petal you can see their full profile here.

Molly

Molly (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - 10 years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tortoiseshell

Molly is a cat who was brought into the RSPCA because her owners were no longer able to take care of her.

She is a bit nervous after a change like this, but the RSPCA believe that with some love and attention she'll be okay.

Molly is happy to be stroked and enjoys being shown affection. She is able to live with another cat and can be adopted on her own or with her friend who is also in the cattery which can be discussed more upon application.

If you want to adopt Molly you can see their full profile here.

Florence

Florence (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - 10 years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tabby and White

Florence is another cat who has had a huge upheaval in her life, but the RSPCA believe in the right home she will blossom and become confident again.

She is described as "very loving" and having a "wonderful nature".

Florence will need owners who are able to give her space while she settles into her new life and who are able to offer her the stability that she needs after this huge change.

If you want to adopt Florence you can see their full profile here.

Magnus

Magnus (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

Magnus was brought into the RSPCA after being found living outdoors and he is now looking for a more comfortable life.

He is described by the RSPCA as having a loving nature and sweet demeanour, and may be able to live with another cat.

Additionally, he could live with a family with secondary school age children and would need to be able to go outside and explore.

If you want to adopt Magnus you can view their full profile here.