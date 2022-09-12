BRAINTREE’S MP has said he was ‘privileged’ to meet the nation’s new monarch following the death of the Queen.

The Queen She will be laid to rest at her funeral on Monday, September 19.

Following the her death, the line of succession saw King Charles III take on the role of monarch.

The new king is in mourning for his mother but has still had to shoulder the responsibility of being named the new head of state.

King Charles III addressed the nation on Friday and was formally adopted as the new monarch on Saturday at the meeting of the accession council.

Following this, the King met with Prime Minister Liz Truss as well as Braintree MP and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Mr Cleverly, 53, spoke with His Majesty at Buckingham Palace with the cabinet receiving the new sovereign for the first time.

Mr Cleverly was introduced by the Prime Minister as ministers lined up inside the 1844 Room.

Earlier Cabinet members were present for the formalities of the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, televised for the first time.

Camilla, the Queen consort, was also present in the audience on Saturday afternoon and chatted to Cabinet members including Mr Cleverly.

Speaking of the meeting, Mr Cleverly said it was a great “privilege”.

On social media, he said: “It was a privilege to witness the proclamation of His Majesty the King and offer my sincere condolences yesterday.

“God Save The King.”

It comes after Mr Cleverly also attended a Friday memorial service at St Paul Cathedral.

On Sunday, the Foreign Secretary was invited to a special meeting with the King.

The king met with the Commonwealth Secretary-General at Buckingham Palace before hosting a reception for the Realm of High Commissioners.

This was attended by Mr Cleverly with his wife, Susie, who is battling cancer following her diagnosis in late 2021.

With visits by foreign leaders, it is expected the Foreign Secretary will have his hands full over the coming days.

While it can’t be confirmed at this time, as Foreign Secretary it is also strongly believed Mr Cleverly will be attending the Queen’s funeral on Monday.