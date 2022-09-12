Protesters have been heard booing at the proclamation of King Charles III in Edinburgh.

The Queen’s coffin is due to arrive in the capital later today after a 6-hour journey from Balmoral.

Giving his first proclamation at Mercat Cross in Edinburgh, The Lord Lyon King of Arms told the crowd: “God save the King.”

The crowd then shouted back: “God save the King.”

However, one person was heard booing throughout the cheers.

The national anthem was then sung by the crowd, which was accompanied by music from the band.

After God Save The King was sung, people could be heard calling for a republic.

The Lord Lyon King lead three cheers, saying “Hip hip”, to which the crowd then replied with “Hooray!”

Throughout the cheers, a man was heard booing with other members heard shouting back.

One man was heard booing through the cheers, with other members of the crowd shouting back: “Oh shut up.”

The proclamation was followed by a 21-gun salute from the city’s castle just moments later.

Another protester had appeared there just moments before the proclamation was made by the Lord Lyon King of Arms.

The woman, who was carrying a sign which said “F*** imperialism, abolish the monarchy” was taken away by police.

Donald Maclaren, 64, of Livingston, said: “It’s very disrespectful, there is a time and a place if you want to protest, but this isn’t it.

“Somebody shouted ‘republic now’ then, when they were doing the three cheers, somebody was booing.”

Liz Maclaren, 67, also branded it “disrespectful”, adding: “The boos sounded like one person.”

One 25-year-old from the capital, who said she did not want to be named, said: “It’s the public, it’s going to happen. It’s a public event there is always going to be someone doing something.”

Proclamations were made across the country today following King Charles III’s official accession to the throne yesterday.

It has officially been announced that the Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11am.

The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk confirmed the news yesterday.

This comes as it has been announced that the Queen’s coffin – which is lying in the Ballroom at Balmoral Castle – will be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday, September 11, on a six-hour journey by hearse.

Prior to the funeral, the Queen will lie in state for “four clear days” in Westminster Hall from Wednesday, September 14, a senior palace official said.