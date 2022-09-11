KING Charles III’s ascension to the throne was commemorated in Tendring today as officials welcomed in the new monarch following the Queen’s death.

Peter Harris, chairman of Tendring Council, made an official proclamation on Sunday, formally announcing the handover of power.

The special occasion took place at 2pm on the steps of Clacton Town Hall and dignitaries and members of the public were in attendance.

Flags at Tendring Council buildings had been being flown at half-mast during the period of national mourning but will now be fully flown during the Proclamation period.