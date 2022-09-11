Channel 4 has confirmed that The Great British Bake Off will return to screens as scheduled on Tuesday, September 13.

This will be the first show of the new series and will see another batch of amateur bakers take on challenges in the famous tent.

The show will air in its usual 8pm spot.

Great British Bake Off will return next week

Judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith will return alongside presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding for the fan-favourite baking competition.

This comes as many British channels, including BBC One and ITV, continue to adapt their programming schedules as the country experiences a period of mourning for the Queen.

On Friday, Channel 4 launched the new series of Gogglebox as planned, with the broadcaster saying it would bring a “valuable sense of continuity” for many of their viewers.

Channel 4 added that it had made “significant changes” to its schedule in the wake of the Queen’s death but that its purpose was to offer an “alternative” for viewers which it feels is “particularly important at times like this”.

Comedy chat show, The Last Leg, was due to follow on from Gogglebox on the Channel 4 schedule but the show’s presenter Adam Hills announced they had cancelled the episode as it “didn’t feel right”.

Strictly Come Dancing has not yet been confirmed to go ahead

Big TV launches next week also include the return of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One on September 17, however it is not yet known if that will go ahead.

Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Following the death of the Queen, many broadcasters have been airing rolling news coverage interspersed with almost constant Queen-related content.

The Queen's life in pictures

On Saturday, BBC One was airing national and regional news programmes between programmes including Picturing Elizabeth: Her Life In Images, The Queen And Us: ’50s, The Queen And Us: ’60s, Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, and When The Queen Spoke To The Nation.

A special edition of The One Show: Our Queen Remembered, is also due to air at 6.45pm tonight, Saturday, September 10.

Similar coverage is expected on Sunday, with special editions of shows including Songs Of Praise, Countryfile, and Antiques Roadshow.

Elizabeth: Her Passions & Pastimes, The Queen And Us: ’70s and The Queen And Us: ’80s will also be broadcast, ahead of the highly anticipated new series of Sir David Attenborough’s Frozen Planet II.

At 11pm, The Longest Reign: The Queen And Her People, will be shown