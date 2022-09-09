KING Charles III’s ascension to the throne will be commemorated in Tendring this weekend as officials welcome in the new monarch following the Queen’s death.

Peter Harris, chairman of Tendring Council, will make an official proclamation on Sunday, formally announcing the handover of power.

The special occasion will take place at 2pm on the steps of Clacton Town Hall and members of the public are being invited to attend.

Flags at Tendring Council buildings are currently being flown at half-mast during the period of national mourning but will be fully flown during the Proclamation period.

Newsquest

Councillor Harris said: “It is with deep sadness and regret that we received news of the death of our longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II – but we also now welcome the accession of a new King.

“On behalf of Tendring Council I express our sorrow at the Queen’s passing, and I know our residents will feel the same way, and I also express my condolences to Queen Elizabeth II’s family.

“We are also looking forward to welcoming our new monarch, King Charles III, with the Proclamation for the district of Tendring.”

Following the news of the Queen’s death, Tendring Council has facilitated the opening of Books of Condolence for members of the public to sign.

These are currently accessible at Clacton Town Hall, Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles and Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles during usual opening hours.

The town hall’s book, however, will also be available this weekend between 10am and 4pm.

Newsquest

The public are also being invited to lay floral tributes outside Clacton Town Hall, which will be removed on the morning after Her Majesty’s funeral.

The council’s Planning Committee meeting on September 14, and full council meeting on September 20, have been cancelled and the business postponed.

In addition, scheduled consultation events due to take place from tomorrow on the proposed Jaywick Sands Place Plan and Design Guide have been postponed.

Further details on revised dates and events for the consultation will be announced in due course.