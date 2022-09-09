ESSEX dignitaries will come together to mark the handover of power as King Charles III ascends to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The first official reading of the Proclamation of the new King in Essex will take place on the front steps of County Hall, in Chelmsford, at 1pm on Sunday.
The momentous occasion will be led by Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, who felt “great sadness” upon hearing of the Queen’s death.
King Charles III will be formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council tomorrow and local Proclamations will be held across the county.
