IT was a night of both celebration and extreme sadness for businesses from across Tendring as they gathered for the fifth Tendring Blue Ribbon Business Awards.

The glittering event at Clacton’s Princes Theatre was packed out for the presentation evening which began within minutes of the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth 11.

Host Dom Atkins began the awards with a two-minute silence and Giles Watling MP paid tribute to the Queen.

All the entertainment, which normally starts the evening, was rescheduled for after the interval.

The awards for 2022 returned after a two-year absence due to Covid and there were a record number of nominations for the 15 categories up for grabs, as well as the coveted Judges Award.

It was a special night for Rose Builders who collected Employer of the Year and company member John Cook also picked up Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.

Rose Builders then made it a hat-trick of accolades when they were also announced as winners of the overall Judges Award.

There was a double celebration for Clacton Pier. Directors Billy and Elliot Ball were named Business Leaders of the year and the pier also won the award for Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure.

The awards are organised by TC Group, Barclays and new co-hosts FJG Solicitors who came on board for the first time this year.

A special award – which had not been unveiled in advance – for Covid: Above and Beyond went to Trinity Ward at the Fratt Hospital in Harwich which had been made an end-of-life ward for Covid patients during the pandemic.

Christine Brown from TC Group said that it was felt necessary to acknowledge the effect Covid had had on everyone.

Mrs Brown also thanked the independent judges, George Keiffer, Lynda Chase-Gardener, Andy Scott and MPs Bernard Jenkin and Giles Watling for the hard work they put into the event.

Michael J Fitch provided the magic, and the music came from local singer Abbie Hartley.

Sadie Moore from Barclays said: “The atmosphere was tinged with great sadness, and many people’s thoughts were with the Royal family."

All funds raised on the evening will go to the Robin Cancer Trust.

Full list of winners: Tradesperson of the Year – Ben Griggs; Emerging New Business – Harper Charles; Business Leader – Billy and Elliot Ball, Clacton Pier; Business in the Community – Pickering Group; Environment and Sustainability – Carbon Numbers; Best Customer Focus – Uniform 7; Retailer of the Year – Burcarts; Outstanding Employee – Natasha Deal, Ramsey Stepdown and Care; Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure – Clacton Pier; Employer of the Year – Rose Builders; Business Innovation – East Coast Delivery; Apprentice/Trainee of the Year – John Cook, Rose Builders; Team of the Year – Dura Composites; Health Care and Wellness – Teen Talk; Covid: Above and Beyond – Trinity Ward, Fryatt Hospital, Harwich; Judges Award – Rose Builders.