GREEN-FINGERED residents in north Essex have reaped the rewards for their hard work after scooping top prizes at this year’s Anglia in Bloom awards.

Communities across East Anglia have been awaiting the results of this year’s competition.

In Bloom groups across north Essex submitted their entries into numerous categories.

These ranged from the general main categories such as the best village, or best small city, to more selective categories such as best community project and best sustainable planting.

This year, in a legacy brought on by the pandemic, there were also some virtual entries to the contest with categories like best jubilee display and best churchyard.

True to form, communities in the north Essex area blossomed in this year’s competition.

Perhaps most successful was Colchester.

The city won the category for the Business Improvement District (BID) town or city.

It came close on two further occasions having seen the Firstsite gallery nominated for Best Floral Display and Colchester’s community garden nominated for Best Garden for Special Needs.

Also nominated for a main category prize was Frinton which received a silver gilt award in the small town category but piped the overall win by Redbourn in Bedfordshire.

Frinton was also nominated for Best Local Authority Floral Display with the display at Crescent Gardens.

Tendring’s Weeley was also nominated for the best village and also won a silver gilt but was beaten to the top prize by Norfolk’s Filby.

Weeley also saw the Weeley pond nominated for best sustainable planting.

Both Weeley and Frinton also did well virtually with the former getting a gold award in the jubilee category while Frinton got a silver gilt award in the same category and silver for Pedlars Wood in wildlife conservation.

Angela Barnes, treasurer at Weeley in Bloom, said: “We were thrilled to bits when we found out we had retained the silver gilt and won another gold award.

“The team has worked really hard throughout the year, for the jubilee display we had three circular boards painted blue and white and placed outside key spots in the village.”

Frinton in Bloom's David Foster added: "To our dedicated volunteers, sponsors, district and local councils a big thank you and well done.

"You have demonstrated that partnerships, coupled with determination and remarkable energy, it is still possible to maintain a high standard in caring for our community and by looking after the environment to make a difference."

Anglian In Bloom Secretary Julia Smith said: “Over the past couple of years it has been difficult for communities to manage an In Bloom entry but in 2022 those who did enter pulled out all the stops and the judges saw some fantastic community efforts.

“It's great to see volunteers and councils working together to clear, clean and brighten their environments to benefit residents and visitors alike.

“Well done to all those who took part and are now seeing the benefit of their efforts.”

The other big winners on the day were serial Anglia in Bloom victors Halstead.

Halstead in Bloom has a history of winning the overall competition but this year the honour went to Filby.

This was due in no small part to Halstead deciding not to enter the main categories this year.

According to Julia Smith, Halstead didn’t enter the main category this year due to High Street works.

As a result, the town entered the virtual categories of Best Cemeteries and Crematoria, Best Churchyard, Best Park and Best Wildlife Conservation.

Halstead won gold for best cemeteries, silver with the St Andrew’s Church for Best Churchyard, gold with the Halstead Public Gardens in the Park category, and silver gilts for both Mill Chase and River Walk for Wildlife Conservation.

The Halstead Public Gardens also won the Best Park category.

Julia, who is also Halstead in Bloom's secretary, added: “Halstead in Bloom entered only some of the Virtual categories of Anglia in Bloom this year.

“There were indications that major works would take place in the centre of town that would make planning a judging tour very difficult.

“The HiB team of volunteers were pleased to work closely with Braintree Council's officers.

“The HiB team is still strong and will continue to work to make sure Halstead looks great for residents, those who work in the town and our many visitors.”