Essex County Council has joined the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, our longest reigning monarch.

Flags at county council buildings will be flown at half-mast and residents will be able to sign an official book of condolence and lay floral tributes at confirmed sites.

Chairman of Essex County Council, councillor Eddie Johnson: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.

“We would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s life-long commitment to public service as the longest-reigning monarch in history. Her loss will be felt throughout the county, the country and the world.

“Flags are being flown at half-mast at County Hall and a letter of condolence will be sent from the Chairman of the Council to the Queen’s personal secretary, expressing our sympathies.”

The Queen has been a frequent visitor to Essex during her 70-year reign, often joining towns across the county for their anniversary celebrations.

Her Majesty visited several well-known landmarks over the years and was able to see first-hand some of the things that Essex is most famous for.

In memory of the Queen, the council has put together memories of some of her most famous trips to the county in a moving tribute.

Among many memories, the video includes her visits to Chelmsford, Witham, Colchester and Harwich in 1958, her first trip to Maldon in 1971 for the 800th anniversary celebrations, and her visit to Southend and Basildon in 1999.