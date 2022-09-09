HARWICH has been mourning since the death of Queen Elizabeth II was confirmed on the evening of Thursday, September 8, she was 96.
The Queen will be commemorated as the nation begins a period of mourning to mark the death of its former monarch.
Gun salutes rang out in the capital and bells tolled across the country, with churches, chapels and cathedrals encouraged by the Church of England to open for prayers or a special service for mourners.
Sir Bernard Jenkin, Harwich and North Essex MP, looked back fondly on the Queen’s reign.
He said: “Her late Majesty’s whole life was the greatest example of public service we will ever see.
“She had a kind heart, a sharp intellect, huge wisdom, love in her soul for everyone, and a serenity, which, even now, calms the nation in these troubled times. Everyone mourns her loss.”
Thousands of people lined the streets in 2004 as the Queen visited Harwich to mark the Charter 400 celebrations.
Crowds cheered as the Queen and Prince Philip greeted well wishers and toured the town.
Harwich Town Council said mayoral engagements will be suspended until after the Queen's funeral has taken place.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here