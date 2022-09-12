DOG carers have called for more action regarding animal care licencing and monitoring who is allowed to run day cares or breed dogs.

Tendring Council recently emphasised its policy on animal care licencing by reminding pet owners using ‘doggy day care’ or similar facilities to check if providers are licenced.

Anyone offering home boarding, day care or kennel boarding for dogs must be licensed by the council, following an inspection.

Michael Talbot, Tendring councillor responsible for environment, encouraged pet owners to check the registers and only use licensed businesses.

He said: “Being licensed gives you some reassurance that you’re leaving your beloved pet with someone who will treat them well, so check first.

“We’re aware of a number of businesses popping up in this sector, catering for a rise in demand; with many pets now bought during lockdowns when people worked from home but are now heading back to the office.

“We’re supportive of entrepreneurs matching that demand, but would also remind these new businesses that it is essential they register and get themselves licensed.”

Dog carers in Tendring say they are glad the council is highlighting the issue of animal care licencing but still believe more needs to be done.

Emma Carpenter, joint owner of Play Paws Dog Daycare in St Osyth, said more needs to be done to show the negatives of not having a licence.

She said: “I’d like to see more enforcement against people that don’t follow the rules, I also believe insurance companies should be asking for licence numbers.

“We are in the process of setting up a Facebook page where the licensed businesses in Tendring can add their details and we can share the page to dog owners when people ask for recommendations on social media.”

Oscar Senior, owner of Vics Dog Training in Clacton, also wants to see more done.

He said: “I believe it would be better for the dog industry if everything was licenced and I would make sure to get the required licences.

“I’ve been around dogs all my life and I think these regulations are important to keep them safe.”

For more information on animal licensing visit bit.ly/3BCwSbn.