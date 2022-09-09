GRANTS of up to £500 are being made available to help voluntary and community organisations in Tendring meet rising utility costs this winter.

The new Sector Sustainability Utility Support grants have been launched by Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST).

Yvette Wetton, strategic partnerships manager at CVST, said: “We are keen to be able to support community and voluntary organisations in Tendring as they face escalating utility costs due to the increase in the cost of living.

“It is these organisations who people depend on to get by, to be able to meet people and feel part of their community.

“Voluntary and community organisations are vital to help people stay connected and well, both physically and mentally.

“Through the Realising Ambitions fund, we have some small grants available for use towards offsetting increasing utility costs for those organisations this winter.

“We hope this goes some way to support them through what is predicted to be a very challenging and worrying time for all.”

Please email funding@cvstendring.org.uk for further details and an application pack for this fund.